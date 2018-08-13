India captain Kohli confident of third Test availability

India captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is confident his back injury will not hamper his batting in the third Test against England when India will try and save the series.

England secured an innings-and-159-run victory over India at Lord's to take a 2-0 lead, meaning they can wrap up a series success if they win at Trent Bridge in a Test that begins on Saturday.

To make matters worse, India's skipper and key man Kohli is battling a back injury that meant he was unable to field at the start of the fourth day and then required on-field treatment during his innings with the bat.

England targeted Kohli with back-of-a-length deliveries and one such ball from Stuart Broad came off his glove and then his side before being caught by Ollie Pope at short leg.

"Yesterday and today it wasn't great," Kohli said of his back in his post-match press conference.

"The back is one thing that can be very tricky. It happened in the latter half of the last leg of the South Africa tour when I missed a T20 game. That was very sudden, it happened one day before, the good thing is I have five days before the next Test.

"We're confident with the rehab and strengthening I should be ready for the next game, although not [with] the same intensity in the field. But I should be good enough to hold a position in the field and be 100 per cent with the bat.

"As of now it's sore, I'm not hiding that fact, but that's part of the game. I had to do whatever I could to go out there and bat again and try my best. Five days is a good enough time to be ready for the next Test."

With Kohli unable to produce the type of innings he did in the first Test at Edgbaston, India's other batsmen needed to step up.

However, once again, they struggled to cope with the swinging deliveries from England seamers James Anderson and Broad, who claimed four second-wicket innings apiece in dismissing India for 130.

Kohli stressed India's batsman must approach Anderson, Broad and Co. with clear minds having revealed he had previously encountered difficulties when he was not mentally prepared.

"I don't see any technical deficiencies," Kohli added.

"As the greats have said, 'Keep this game simple'. That's all you have to do. You can't come here and think the conditions are too difficult because they're really not if you're prepared to counter them.

"If you're not mentally there it seems like the ball's doing a whole lot, even when it's not. The focus has to be on what the team requires and not what individual's games need to be. We're going to try our level best to get into that frame of mind."