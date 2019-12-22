IPL 2020: Predicting where each team will end up at the points table on the basis of squad composition

CricWiz FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Can MI and CSK dominate the season once again?

It was a busy day at the IPL auction as the teams aimed to form a strong squad for the upcoming season.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, and Sheldon Cottrell got big paychecks with the teams bidding heavily on them.

Now that the auction is over, all eyes will be on the tournament. Even though IPL 2020 is quite far away, predictions about teams' chances will be made as the final squad of all the teams are out. And even though things can turn around in the tournament, the way teams have shaped up plays a huge role in their campaign. Here we are predicting where each team will end up at the points table on the basis of squad composition.

#8 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

Squad

Batsman: Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (wk), Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat (wk), David Miller

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia

Spinners: Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Anirudha Joshi

Advertisement

Fast bowlers: Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye

Rajasthan Royals were looking to fill in the void that was created by the departure of Ajinkya Rahane. They have brought in the experience of Robin Uthappa and the exuberance of Yashasvi Jaiswal to revive their top-order.

However, their side still remains over-dependent on the overseas players. While the likes of Buttler, Smith, and Stokes can provide the firepower, they will need support from the local players. Indian players like Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande will need to step up for Rajasthan Royals to do well in the tournament.

Their bowling looks thin and can affect their chances in crucial games. After a poor show last year, the inclusion of fresh faces was expected in the pace department. However, the team management reinstated their faith in Jaydev Unadkat and Oshane Thomas.

They did rope in Tom Curran and Andrew Tye, but it will be difficult to see them making it into the playing XI considering the overseas star-power. The Royals will have to play out of their skins to progress to the play-offs.

1 / 8 NEXT