×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ireland salvage series draw with ODI victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
137   //    10 Mar 2019, 20:55 IST
andybalbirnie - cropped
Ireland batsman Andy Balbirnie

Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie were Ireland's heroes once again as they beat Afghanistan by five wickets to draw the five-match ODI series 2-2.

The two batsmen have performed admirably across the series for the tourists and scores of 70 and 68 respectively on Sunday helped Ireland claim victory with 16 balls to spare.

Asghar Afghan's 82 helped Afghanistan recover from 50-4 to post a challenging 216-6, the skipper assisted by Mohammad Nabi (40) and Rashid Khan (35 not out).

Stirling and Balbirnie – who finishes as Ireland's top run-scorer – shared 81 for the second wicket in Ireland's reply, their work at the top of the order allowing Stuart Poynter to hit the winning runs off Nabi.

Afghanistan lost Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah and Samiullah Shinwari inside 15 overs as Ireland made a promising start.

Their innings was rescued by Afghan as he plundered six boundaries and two maximums in his innings – taking his series runs tally to 226 – but the skipper was aided by two drops in the field.

He was forced to retire hurt in the final over with a hamstring injury, and had to watch Rashid send a second six over long-off to finish the innings on a high.

Ireland looked in control throughout their response thanks to Stirling and Balbirnie, the former particularly impressive with an 88-ball 70 that put Afghanistan on the back foot.

Stirling became Rashid's 200th international victim in the 31st over but his efforts had laid the foundation for Balbirnie, and latterly Kevin O'Brien (33no), to guide Ireland home. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Afghanistan vs Ireland 5th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Brilliant Balbirnie levels ODI series for Ireland
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019, 4th ODI: Match details & Key players
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st ODI: Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI: Match Details, Preview, and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Rain ruins second Afghanistan-Ireland ODI
RELATED STORY
Reliving India's first Test series victory in each country
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan thrash Ireland to take series lead
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th ODI | Yesterday
IND 358/9 (50.0 ov)
AUS 359/6 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 4 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test
BAN 211/10 & 63/3 (19.1 ov)
NZ 432/6
LIVE
Day 4 | Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 158 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test
BAN 211/10 & 63/3 (19.1 ov)
NZ 432/6
LIVE
Day 4 | Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 158 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
WIN 71/10 (13.0 ov)
ENG 72/2 (10.3 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WIN VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us