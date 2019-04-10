×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli completes unprecedented Wisden treble

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    10 Apr 2019, 19:42 IST
viratkohli - cropped
India Test captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has become the first player to be crowned the world's leading cricketer for a third successive year by Wisden.

The cricketing almanack annually recognises the top players across all formats of the game, and once again Kohli has been named as the world's best.

During 2018, India captain Kohli scored five Test hundreds and amassed an impressive 1,322 runs – 299 more than any other player.

Across all three formats Kohli scored 2,735 runs, with 1,202 of them coming in ODIs – the 30-year-old averaging 133.55 in the 50-over format.

Smriti Mandhana claimed the women's leading player award, completing a clean sweep for India, while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is the top Twenty20 player for a second year in a row.

Meanwhile, Kohli has also been named as one of Wisden's five cricketers of the year, where he is joined by England quartet Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Tammy Beaumont – who scored a 47-ball T20 hundred against South Africa at Taunton in June.

Omnisport
NEWS
Twitter salutes Virat Kohli for winning Wisden "Leading Cricketer of the Year" for third  consecutive year
RELATED STORY
Kohli named Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World
RELATED STORY
#10YearsChallenge- The 'Virat' rise in the stature of Kohli
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: It is time for Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain?
RELATED STORY
3 records Virat Kohli has already achieved in ODIs that Sachin Tendulkar couldn't
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Is it time for RCB to move on from Virat Kohli and appoint a new skipper?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Is the new-look Australian side fully equipped to fight for glory again?
RELATED STORY
2nd April 2011: That night at the Wankhede Stadium
RELATED STORY
An ode to Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
7 interesting facts about Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 24
KXIP 12/0 (3.3 ov)
MI
LIVE
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl.
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 23 | Yesterday
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 25 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English MCC University Matches
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us