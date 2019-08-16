Latham eyes lead of over 200 after Watling rescues Black Caps

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 19 // 16 Aug 2019, 22:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Zealand opener Tom Latham

Tom Latham believes setting Sri Lanka in excess of 200 will give New Zealand a great chance of winning the first Test after BJ Watling dug in on an eventful day three in Galle.

Lasith Embuldeniya (4-71) claimed two early wickets as Sri Lanka reduced the Black Caps to 25-3 after Niroshan Dickwella (61) and Suranga Lakmal (40) got them up to 267 all out - securing a first-innings lead of 18.

Watling (63 not out) and Latham (45) made key runs as the spinners piled on the pressure with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor falling cheaply.

The tourists were leading by 177 on 195-7 when stumps were called due to bad light on Friday and Latham thinks Sri Lanka could be up against it if Watling and the tail can hang around on day four.

"I think anything above 200, we are not too far off from that," the opening batsman said.

"The important thing for us is to come back tomorrow morning and put up those partnerships like we did today. Like Tim Southee (23), Will Somerville can help us build a partnership with BJ, who has been outstanding today.

"Hopefully we can stitch that total to make as many as possible. We know how tough it can be in the fourth innings to chase down a score.

"It's a surface where when you get in, you can score, but sometimes things happen quickly in this part of the world. This wicket is no different.

"Through the three innings we have seen wickets lost in a hurry. Hopefully we can put pressure on the Sri Lankans and the wicket keeps deteriorating and the spinners will come into play."

Advertisement

Day 3, Stumps: New Zealand 195/7 (76 ovs) lead by 177 runs. #SLvNZ pic.twitter.com/MGEc18NE0z — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) August 16, 2019

Dickwella is confident Sri Lanka can pull off a successful run chase if they wrap up New Zealand's second innings before too long.

"The wicket is turning but it is slow turn. Slower than what we usually get in Galle. Even if we get a target of 225 or so, I think we can chase it down." said the wicketkeeper-batsman.

"Batting fourth will be tough on this wicket, no doubt, but we have a decent batting line-up. Those chasing stats are what teams have done in past.

"We're a different team and this is a different opposition. We have to play according the situation. Our batters will do the job, I feel."