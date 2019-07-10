New Zealand showed heart in thrilling win over India - Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (left) and India counterpart Virat Kohli

Kane Williamson lauded the heart shown by New Zealand after their thrilling Cricket World Cup semi-final win over India at Old Trafford.

The Black Caps, who finished fourth in the group phase, were big outsiders to prevail and their odds only lengthened after they reached 211-5 in a rain-affected innings on Tuesday.

After returning on Wednesday to add another 28 runs at the expense of three wickets in the few overs that remained, Williamson's side faced the daunting prospect of attempting to thwart India's prolific batting line-up.

But a superb display with the ball from Matt Henry (3-37) and Trent Boult (2-42) helped bowl their opponents out for 221, the 48th-over dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja after an eye-catching 77 proving pivotal.

While through to a second successive World Cup final, Williamson viewed his side's feat at this year's tournament very differently to when they jointly hosted with Australia in 2015.

"It's a different feeling to last time," the captain said during the on-field presentation ceremony. "We've had to skin it over the round robin, so it's been quite different.

"A lot of heart has been shown by the guys so far but we're keeping our feet on the ground.

"It was a great semi-final and we're happy to be on the right side of it.

"It was really tough batting conditions [on Tuesday]. We had to assess conditions quickly, I think both sides thought it would be a higher scoring game.

"We spoke about getting 240-250 and we knew that would be competitive. There were a lot of contributions from everyone to get us to that total.

"We spoke about the conditions during the interval, we wanted to put the ball in good areas and move the ball around and put some pressure on India, they are a world-class side.

"It was a great start from the bowlers, we knew it would get tougher for us as the innings went on.

"We showed plenty of heart and the fielders and bowlers were outstanding."

Either England or Australia await in the final at Lord's on Sunday.