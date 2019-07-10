×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New Zealand showed heart in thrilling win over India - Williamson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
151   //    10 Jul 2019, 20:38 IST
WilliamsonKohliCropped
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (left) and India counterpart Virat Kohli

Kane Williamson lauded the heart shown by New Zealand after their thrilling Cricket World Cup semi-final win over India at Old Trafford.

The Black Caps, who finished fourth in the group phase, were big outsiders to prevail and their odds only lengthened after they reached 211-5 in a rain-affected innings on Tuesday.

After returning on Wednesday to add another 28 runs at the expense of three wickets in the few overs that remained, Williamson's side faced the daunting prospect of attempting to thwart India's prolific batting line-up.

But a superb display with the ball from Matt Henry (3-37) and Trent Boult (2-42) helped bowl their opponents out for 221, the 48th-over dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja after an eye-catching 77 proving pivotal.

While through to a second successive World Cup final, Williamson viewed his side's feat at this year's tournament very differently to when they jointly hosted with Australia in 2015.

"It's a different feeling to last time," the captain said during the on-field presentation ceremony. "We've had to skin it over the round robin, so it's been quite different.

"A lot of heart has been shown by the guys so far but we're keeping our feet on the ground.

"It was a great semi-final and we're happy to be on the right side of it.

Advertisement

"It was really tough batting conditions [on Tuesday]. We had to assess conditions quickly, I think both sides thought it would be a higher scoring game.

"We spoke about getting 240-250 and we knew that would be competitive. There were a lot of contributions from everyone to get us to that total.

"We spoke about the conditions during the interval, we wanted to put the ball in good areas and move the ball around and put some pressure on India, they are a world-class side.

"It was a great start from the bowlers, we knew it would get tougher for us as the innings went on.

"We showed plenty of heart and the fielders and bowlers were outstanding."

Either England or Australia await in the final at Lord's on Sunday. 

Advertisement
India v New Zealand: Kohli and Williamson to meet again in World Cup showdown
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by two wickets in a thrilling finish
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Overdependence on Kane Williamson hurting New Zealand
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs India 2019: Top 3 Kane Williamson knocks against India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson's century leads New Zealand to thrilling 4-wicket win 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand: Will the Kiwis win the match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three problems New Zealand have to fix right now
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 Thrilling semifinals in the history of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Semi Final 1 | Yesterday
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
England
AUS VS ENG preview
1st T20I | Today
IRE
ZIM
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IRE VS ZIM live score
Tour Match | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England Academy Women
Australia Women
TBA VS AUW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us