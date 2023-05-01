IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals game

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have attained seventh position in the IPL 2023 points table after a thrilling six-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, April 30. Tim David's magnificent cameo of 45 runs from 14 balls helped MI pull off the highest successful run-chase in IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

It was the 1000th IPL match, and Yashasvi Jaiswal made the occasion a memorable one by smacking an excellent hundred. The left-handed batter set a new record for the highest individual score by an uncapped player in the IPL, scoring 124 runs off 62 balls. His century helped RR score 212/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 213 for a win, MI lost Rohit Sharma's wicket in a controversial manner. Ishan Kishan could not impress much as well, but Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant batting helped MI inch closer to the massive 213-run target.

Eventually, a 62-run partnership between Tim David and Tilak Varma for the fifth wicket helped the Mumbai Indians complete the run-chase with three balls to spare.

Rajasthan Royals slip to 3rd position in IPL 2023 points table

The Rajasthan Royals dropped from second to third position in the IPL 2023 points table after the three-wicket loss against the Mumbai Indians. RR now have 10 points from nine matches, with their net run rate being +0.800. The Lucknow Super Giants have moved up the second position courtesy of RR's defeat.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians jumped from ninth to seventh position after the win against the Rajasthan Royals. MI have eight points in their account after eight matches.

Here are the updated IPL 2023 standings:

IPL 2023 will now head to Lucknow for a match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, May 1. LSG can attain the top spot in the points table if they manage to complete a double over RCB this season.

Poll : 0 votes