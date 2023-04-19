IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Rajasthan Royals remain at the top of the IPL 2023 points table despite their loss against the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, April 19. The Royals have eight points after six matches. Their net run rate has dipped from +1.354 to +1.043.

Lucknow Super Giants strengthened their position in the top two of the IPL 2023 points table with a win against RR earlier tonight. LSG also have eight points after six matches, but their net run rate of +0.709 is slightly inferior to RR's net run rate.

Fans witnessed a thrilling game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. LSG scored 154 runs in the first innings. In reply, RR were 81/0 after 11 overs, but LSG pulled things back and restricted the home side to 144/6.

Avesh Khan bowled the decisive final over, with the Rajasthan Royals needing 19 runs off six balls. Riyan Parag hit a four off the first ball, but Khan bowled the other five deliveries extremely well. He took two wickets and conceded only four runs off the next five deliveries to help LSG win by 10 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants inch closer to the top of the IPL 2023 points table

Lucknow Super Giants could have become the number one team in the standings with a bigger win against the Rajasthan Royals. Nevertheless, their 10-run win has given them a two-point lead over the Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table:

A double-header will take place on Thursday, April 20, in IPL 2023. Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match, followed by a clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

