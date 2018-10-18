×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    18 Oct 2018, 17:16 IST

Lahore, Oct 18 (AFP) Pakistan selectors once again left out fast bowler Mohammad Amir from the country's 15-member squad set to square off against Australia during the three-match Twenty20 series starting next week.

The 26-year-old went wicketless in three Asia Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month, losing his place in the country's Test squad as well as in the ongoing series against Australia.

Another left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood -- who has yet to play for the national senior team -- has been included in the squad following a good showing with Pakistan's second string against New Zealand, which was also played in UAE.

"Maqsood has been drafted in the T20 squad after his recent performances in domestic cricket and playing for Pakistan's 'A' team against New Zealand's 'A' team," said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

All-rounder Imad Wasim is also set to make a comeback with the team after his form and fitness was monitored by the selection committee during a string of domestic matches, added Inzamam.

His last match was during the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore last year.

The first Twenty20 international is in Abu Dhabi on October 24followed by the next two in Dubai later this month on the 26th and 28th.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Maqsood preferred to Amir in Pakistan T20 squad
RELATED STORY
Pakistan drop Amir for Australia Tests
RELATED STORY
Pakistan drops Amir for test series against Australia
RELATED STORY
Pakistan beats Australia in T20 tri-series final by 6 wkts
RELATED STORY
Pakistan announce squad for Australia tests; Mohammad...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Pakistan-Australia encounters
RELATED STORY
Best T20 XI for all the teams since the first ever T20...
RELATED STORY
Finch named T20 captain as Australia unveil squad for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Pakistan defeat Australia to win the...
RELATED STORY
Teenagers who won the Man of the Series in Tests
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us