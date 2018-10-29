×
Pakistan retains 15-member T20 squad for series against NZ

NEWS
News
274   //    29 Oct 2018, 14:09 IST
AP Image

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Top-ranked Pakistan has retained the same 15-member squad that swept Australia 3-0 for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand.

The series begins in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday with Dubai hosting the subsequent games Friday and Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement Monday that the selection committee, headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq, consulted captain Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur before retaining the same squad.

Under Ahmed's leadership, Pakistan has won 10 consecutive Twenty20 series beginning with the 1-0 win over England in 2016.

Uncapped left-arm fast bowler Waqas Masood is yet to make his international debut. He was the only player in the squad not to get a start against Australia.

___

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf

