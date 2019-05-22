×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Plunkett hails 'special talent' Archer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
85   //    22 May 2019, 13:12 IST
LiamPlunkett - Cropped
England's Liam Plunkett

Jofra Archer is a "special talent" who will only make England better, according to Liam Plunkett.

Archer, 24, was named in England's 15-man squad for the Cricket World Cup despite only making his one-day international debut earlier this month.

The paceman has starred at domestic Twenty20 level and Plunkett lauded Archer, who has taken three wickets at an average of 36 in his three ODIs.

"I think he makes the team better. He's a special talent," Plunkett told Omnisport.

"Someone who looks like he cruises in and bowls 93 miles per hour is always a pleasure to have in the team. I think all the guys are on board with that.

"He can make our team that much better. So, I look forward to playing at the World Cup with him."

Archer's rapid rise continued with his inclusion for England, who will go into the tournament as one of the favourites.

Jos Buttler also praised Archer as the World Cup co-hosts prepare for their opening game against South Africa at The Oval on May 30.

Advertisement

"I think he'll go great. I think it's an exciting time. This is such a competitive squad, no one deserved to miss out in the 15. It's disappointing for those guys," he said.

"But it just shows the strength of the squad. It's really exciting for Jofra, we've seen him in the domestic leagues around the world show he's got that big-match temperament.

"He's obviously got an incredible amount of skill and he's impressed in his short time with England so far, so we're excited to see him in action."

New Balance unveiled the 2019 England World Cup and one-day international kit at a Festival of Cricket event in east London, channelling the spirit of the 1992 kit which carried England to the final of the showpiece tournament.

Advertisement
Archer not in England's preliminary WC squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: SWOT analysis of the English team
RELATED STORY
England announced final squad for ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Foakes helps England mark Archer bow with Ireland win
RELATED STORY
Archer left out of England's preliminary World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Vaughan backs Archer for World Cup berth
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 2019, 3rd ODI: Preview, key players and probable XI
RELATED STORY
ICC 2019 World Cup: Predicted Strongest Playing XI for England
RELATED STORY
Archer decision the final piece of England's World Cup jigsaw - Bayliss
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England announce 15-member squad, leave out Jofra Archer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th T20I | Today, 11:00 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
2nd ODI | Yesterday
SL 322/8 (50.0 ov)
SCO 199/10 (33.2 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS SCO live score
| 10:00 AM
DBY 378/10 & 171/9 (57.0 ov)
GLA 346/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Derbyshire lead Glamorgan by 203 runs with 1 wicket remaining
DBY VS GLA live score
| 10:00 AM
DUR 158/10 & 132/10
GLO 174/10 & 64/1 (23.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Gloucestershire need 53 runs to won
DUR VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us