Ravindra Jadeja's maiden century puts India in command

Associated Press
NEWS
News
46   //    05 Oct 2018, 15:34 IST
AP Image

RAJKOT, India (AP) — Ravindra Jadeja scored his maiden century as India declared at 649-9 at the stroke of tea on the second day of the first test against the West Indies on Friday.

Jadeja scored 100 not out and became the third centurion in the Indian first innings after debutant Prithvi Shaw (134) and captain Virat Kohli (139). The 649 runs is India's highest test total against the West Indies.

After lunch, Kohli and Jadeja continued their sixth-wicket stand, adding 64 runs. Their 50-run partnership came off 85 balls.

Kohli's uncharacteristically subdued knock came to an end in the 124th over as he chipped a mishit to mid-on off Sherman Lewis (2-93). Overall, the India captain faced 230 balls and hit 10 fours.

Jadeja benefited from a dropped catch when he was 1 not out.

India crossed 600 in the 141st over as Jadeja added a further 23 runs for the unbeaten last wicket with Mohammed Shami (2 not out).

