Short shines again as Hurricanes stay perfect

D'Arcy Short moved to the top of the Big Bash League run-scoring charts with another half-century as Hobart Hurricanes maintained their perfect record with a five-wicket victory over Sydney Sixers on Friday.

Short's 42-ball 64 set up a successful pursuit of 162 for the Hurricanes, who were also grateful for key contributions from veterans George Bailey and Johan Botha.

Bailey thumped 30 from 17 deliveries as the game reached a tense conclusion, helping Hobart make it home with a ball to spare, while Botha returned 3-22 from four overs against his former team as the Sixers were restricted to 161-8.

Daniel Hughes hit 61 for the Sixers, while Tom Curran (1-22) again impressed with the ball, but Hobart were able to claim a fifth victory from as many matches, stretching their lead at the top of the table.

D'ARCY NOT SHORT OF RUNS

Short has yet to fail in this season's BBL and now has 257 runs from five innings, putting him seven clear of nearest rival Jos Buttler.

His scores so far read 67, 34, 58, 34 and 64, while his latest knock saw him pass 1,000 BBL runs in his 24th innings. Only Shaun Marsh has reached that landmark quicker.

Given Short's form, it is perhaps a surprise that he was dropped from Australia's ODI squad, announced earlier on Friday, for the upcoming series against India.

As if his efforts with the bat were not enough, Short also produced a superb piece of work at the non-striker's end to run out Moises Henriques (31) and break the only sizeable partnership of the Sixers innings.

BOTHA TAKES OUT THE TOP ORDER

Every member of the Sixers top three fell to Botha, who proved typically tough to score off and briefly had figures of 2-1 after removing openers Joe Denly and Justin Avendano.

Hughes hung around until the 15th over before becoming Botha's third victim, but his exit proved key as the Sixers struggled to accelerate in the closing stages of their innings.

SIXERS PAY FOR MISSED CHANCES

Short did get one life on 24, although Jordan Silk could hardly be blamed for stepping over the rope at deep midwicket just before he threw the ball to Henriques to complete a 'tag-team' catch.

While that missed opportunity was a tough one, wicketkeeper Josh Philippe had little excuse for a shocking drop when Alex Doolan was on nine.

A top-edged pull off Sean Abbott provided Philippe with the easiest of chances, but the ball somehow squirmed through his gloves. Doolan added a further 17 valuable runs before Abbott (2-29) finally got his man.