Tamim escapes with just stitches after glass door fall

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal was left needing only stitches after falling through a glass door, and should be fit to face Australia.

by Omnisport News 14 Aug 2017, 21:00 IST

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal was fortunate to escape serious injury after he fell through a glass door in a changing room following his dismissal in a Bangladesh practice match.

The opener was run out for 29 runs in Chittagong and displayed his frustration by hitting the door with his bat.

That led to the glass cracking when Tamim tried to open it, the 28-year-old falling through it and cutting his stomach on the shards.

Despite the bizarre incident, Tamim is expected to be fit for the first Test with Australia, which starts on August 27.

"The moment I pushed on the door the glass broke entirely," Tamim was quoted as saying by Bangladesh publication The Daily Star.

"I fell to the ground as well and if anyone saw the state of my pads, they would know how dangerous the accident could have been.

"Thanks to Allah that I got off from such a dangerous situation. The injury is nothing serious, I am just thankful since the situation could have been bad.

"The injured area sometimes stretches the skin but it's nothing serious."

Bangladesh selector Minhajul Abedin added: "We hope the stitches will be cut within a day or two and we expect him to be fit before the practice match.

"It was a bit scary initially because he is one of our major players and we would not like to lose him before this crucial Test series against Australia."