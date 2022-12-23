The Tata IPL Auction 2023 is all set to be held today in Kochi from 2.30 pm IST. With a total of 405 players to go under the hammer and 87 slots remaining for the teams to fill, it promises to be yet another afternoon of intense bidding, mindgames and detailed strategies.

Out of the 132 overseas players that have enrolled themselves for the auction, only a maximum of 30 players will be bought. With some of the sport's top international stars looking for an IPL contract, all teams are expected to go in all guns blazing.

Power-hitting is perhaps the greatest x-factor in T20 cricket. Be it franchise or international cricket, all teams never fail to include a specialised finisher in their line-up. Over the years, the IPL has witnessed some of the best in the business like AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, David Miller etc, light up the stage with their thunderous displays of strokeplay. Therefore, it is almost certain that many teams will be targeting specialised finishers in the auction tomorrow.

The IPL has previously witnessed some of the best finishers in the business.

On that note, let us take a look at 5 top overseas finishers that might start a bidding war in the Tata IPL Auction 2023.

#1 Ben Stokes (Base price - ₹2 crores)

Ben Stokes has etched his name in cricketing folklore as one of the greatest finishers ever, with two magnificent innings in the finals of the ICC World Cup in 2019 and World T20 in 2022, respectively. With two hundreds to his name in IPL cricket, he has proven his power-hitting capabilities in India too. To add to his exquisite batting prowess, Stokes is a reliable bowler and a gun fielder as well. With sides like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants among others expected to go for him, the English Test Captain can expect another big paycheck at the IPL auction.

#2 Carlos Braithwaite (Base price - ₹75 lakhs)

Carlos Braithwaite wrote his name in the cricketing books when he smashed Ben Stokes himself for four sixes in four balls to take the West Indies to an unlikely win over England in the final of the 2016 World T20. Beyond his big-hitting ability, Braithwaite can also bowl useful overs with the ball, and like most Carribeans is known for his athleticism on the field. It will not be a surprise to see him get a good deal at the IPL auction.

#3 Cameron Green (Base price - ₹2 crores)

Cameron Green is one of the top names in the Tata IPL 2023 Auction.

One of the finds of 2022, Cameron Green impressed one and all with his fantastic performance for Australia during their 3-match T20 series against India this year. Green wrote himself in the record books for Australia's second fastest half-century in T20I cricket, with a 19-ball half-century against India. He looked at ease in Indian conditions, scoring freely off both spin and pace. He can chip in with the ball too, with his accurate medium-paced bowling. With his big-hitting prowess, reliability with the ball and youthful exuberance, Cameron Green is almost certain to get his first IPL contract.

#4 Jason Holder (Base price - ₹2 crores)

One of the most underrated players in international cricket, Jason Holder is an asset for any team he plays in. The former World No.1 Test all-rounder was released by the Lucknow Super Giants, after a below-par season last year. However, the former West Indies Captain has previously proven himself as a quality finisher in crunch games, case in point being his match-winning innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. A powerful player who can hit the long ball with ease, Holder is also an excellent bowler who generates steep bounce from the pitch, owing to his tall height. A swashbuckling finisher, a lethal bowler and a natural leader, Holder will be one of the hot picks in the auction.

#5 James Neesham (Base price - ₹2 crore)

James Neesham was released by the Rajasthan Royals after a dismal showing in IPL 2022. However, in 2022 the Kiwi all-rounder scored 272 runs for New Zealand at a whopping strike rate of 173 and a reasonable average of 22.67. Neesham is a multi-dimensional cricketer who can score runs at a brisk pace at the end of innings, bowl crucial overs with the ball and is electric on the field. James Neesham is a good choice for any team looking for an experienced overseas all-rounder on a small budget.

On that note, we complete our list of top 5 overseas finishers that will feature in IPL auction today. Can you think of any other overseas finishers that might be considered by franchises? Let us know in the comments section below.

