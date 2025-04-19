Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to RCB's loss to PBKS in IPL 2025 ft. Virender Sehwag 

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosted the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 34th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, April 18, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first after rain shortened the match to 14 overs per side.

Batting first, the hosts had a dismal start, losing half their side for just 33 runs. However, Tim David stepped up and rescued the innings with a stunning half-century. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 50 off 26 deliveries, smashing five fours and three sixes, as RCB posted 95/9 in 14 overs.

In response, Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals, but Nehal Wadhera remained composed, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 33 off 19 balls. He guided the Kings to a five-wicket victory with 11 balls to spare — their fifth win of the season.

Meanwhile, this marked the Royal Challengers’ third consecutive defeat at home. On that note, let’s look at five expert reactions to RCB’s loss to PBKS in IPL 2025.

Top 5 expert reactions to RCB's loss to PBKS in IPL 2025

#1 Sanjay Bangar

Former India cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar criticized Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s middle order — particularly Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, and Krunal Pandya — for their lack of contribution, calling their performances 'disappointing.'

Speaking on JioStar, Bangar also emphasized the need for RCB's batters to reassess their approach, especially if the pitches continue to offer some assistance to bowlers. He said:

"A couple of early dismissals were understandable — they were trying to set a good score, and in a rain-curtailed game, you don’t really have a clear idea of what’s enough. But the way Livingstone and Jitesh got out, and you'd expect a little more from Krunal Pandya as well — those three were disappointing. At one point, they were in danger of being bowled out for under 50. Credit to Tim David though — he held on and made a bit of a match out of it with a well-composed drift.”

"They’d be worried, to be honest, with the kind of surfaces they’re getting. Who would’ve expected the amount of bounce that was on offer on this pitch? Nobody expected that. If that continues, this is no longer a batting-friendly surface or venue. RCB may need to recalibrate their batting approach to get things back on track in home games,” he added.

#2 Rohan Gavaskar

Rohan Gavaskar, former cricketer and son of Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, pointed out that the main criticism should be aimed at RCB’s batting lineup. He took issue with the team’s management, particularly the batting order, and argued that Tim David should have been promoted ahead of the out-of-form Liam Livingstone. Speaking on Cricbuzz, the 49-year-old said:

“If you want to criticize, then it has to be about the batsman. The way they batted and that batting order of his wasn't right, in my opinion. We’ve talked a lot about Tim David and how he should have batted higher up. If you ask whose place, then it's in place of Liam Livingstone. His form isn’t great right now, so you bat him lower down. Honestly, if you can improve your batting a bit at home, it will definitely pay off.”

“If you feel like that's your weakness (Batting) and you're not winning because sometimes batting just clicks and sometimes it doesn't, then you need to sit down with your coaching staff and come up with strategies to be more consistent,” Gavaskar continued.

#3 Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also questioned how long RCB can continue to rely solely on Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar to deliver with the bat. While he acknowledged that Tim David has been consistently doing his job, Sehwag criticized Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, and Krunal Pandya for their lack of contribution. Speaking on Cricbuzz, he said:

"How long will you keep depending on Virat Kohli to score runs, or Phil Salt, or Rajat Patidar? What have the other batsmen done? Today, Tim David scored runs. Sometimes he gets 20 off 10 balls, sometimes 50 off 26—he's doing his job. But the other three batsmen in between—like Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone—they're playing like second Maxwell. Jitesh hasn’t contributed anything, and neither has Krunal Pandya. They need to step up too.”

"If there comes a day when three or four key players get out early, someone has to take responsibility. And Tim David isn’t even getting that many balls anymore. The players who are getting more deliveries are coming in early and not doing anything—they just get out and leave. That’s why they need Jitesh, Livingstone, and Krunal to step up with the bat and be consistent. Only then can we win at home. Otherwise, it’s going to be tough,” Sehwag added.

The 46-year-old added that if RCB continue to rely solely on their top order, they might win a few games, but they won’t be able to win the trophy. He said:

“At that point, you’re just hoping that Kohli and Salt survive the first 15 overs, and then you see what happens. But you’re not going to win the trophy like that. Sure, you might win one or two matches, but that’s not enough to bring the trophy home. You win the trophy when both your batting and bowling units are performing together."

#4 Murali Kartik

Speaking on Cricbuzz, former India spinner Murali Kartik criticized RCB's batters for playing reckless shots, adding that they failed to adapt to the conditions and lacked a clear game plan. The 48-year-old said:

"I don't think they can look for excuses. The first thing is, you're practicing at home—you know exactly what the conditions are, day in and day out. This is your home ground. The second point is, you have to prepare for all scenarios—whether you're batting first or chasing. But again, they’re repeating the same mistakes. What they did in that first game against GT is what they're doing again: playing lots of silly shots that weren’t necessary.”

“Once again, it comes down to the same issue—you have to recognize what the conditions are. Just because the pitch behaved a certain way on a previous day doesn’t mean it’ll be the same the next day. Also, sometimes certain batters find rhythm on a given day—you have to support them and be present. Today, I definitely felt like there was no game plan,” he added.

#5 Aakash Chopra

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Aakash Chopra’, the former India opener noted that the Chinnaswamy pitch, which has recently offered some assistance to bowlers, doesn't suit RCB’s style of play.

The 47-year-old observed that the team seems to be playing based on past reputations, assuming they must score 200 runs every time they play at home. As a result, the batters often resort to wild swings instead of adjusting their game to the actual conditions. Chopra said:

"This pitch just doesn't suit this team at all. It's now the third consecutive match where the pitch has offered some assistance to the bowlers—there’s a bit of turn, a bit of extra bounce, even a slightly spongy bounce. It’s not the kind of surface they’re going to enjoy. And to make matters worse, they keep losing the toss. They end up batting first, and as soon as they do, wickets start falling rapidly—whether it's Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, or Liam Livingstone, everyone just starts swinging wildly. They all keep getting out.”

“The whole team collapses for 95. Well, not exactly collapses—they finish at 95 for 9. But here's what I feel about RCB—they’re playing off their reputation. It’s like they’ve convinced themselves that if they're playing on this ground, they have to score 200. This happens often—they try to chase distant targets in their minds, and in the process, collapse. Every batter comes in and just starts swinging. No one tries to settle in and play with intent or intelligence. That’s becoming a real issue for this team—especially at home,” he added.

RCB will again face the Punjab Kings in the reverse fixture, scheduled for Sunday, April 20, in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

