×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wonderful Woakes stars as England wrap up 4-0 win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    19 May 2019, 23:30 IST
Adil Rashid Chris Woakes - cropped
Chris Woakes celebrates one of his three early wickets with Adil Rashid

Chris Woakes claimed a fabulous five-wicket haul as England wrapped up a 4-0 series victory over Pakistan with a 54-run triumph in the fifth and final ODI at Headingley.

Home skipper Eoin Morgan opted to bat first - in preparation for losing a toss at the upcoming Cricket World Cup - and then provided one of two substantial contributions to a total of 351-9, scoring 76 from 64 balls as Joe Root hit 84 off 73.

Woakes then undermined Pakistan's reply by taking three wickets in his first two overs, which were both maidens, and finishing with 5-54 to underline his value with the World Cup looming.

The tourists will head into the global showpiece having lost 10 ODIs in a row. They were dismissed for 297 in 46.5 overs on Sunday, despite 97 from captain Sarfraz Ahmed and a typically stylish 80 from Babar Azam.

Pakistan's top scorers were both run out, Babar thanks to an eye-catching piece of work from Adil Rashid, who produced another moment of magic to catch Shoaib Malik off his own bowling.

Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood were all rested, suggesting the trio have done enough to earn places in England's final World Cup squad, to be announced on Tuesday.

Woakes also appears a certainty to be selected given his consistently strong performances in recent years and he made a spectacular start to his opening spell, having Fakhar Zaman caught at second slip before Abid Ali and Mohammad Hafeez were both trapped lbw to leave Pakistan 6-3.

An enjoyable stand of 146 between Babar and Sarfraz brought Pakistan back into the contest, only for the former to be brilliantly run out when Rashid flicked the ball onto the stumps at the non-striker's end without looking from Jos Buttler's throw.

Advertisement

England continued to excel in the field and Rashid's one-handed return catch to dismiss Shoaib was followed by Buttler reacting sharply to deny Sarfraz a hundred. England's wicketkeeper stuck out his boot to stop a late cut before striking the stumps with Sarfraz's bat inside the crease but not grounded.

That breakthrough all but ended Pakistan's hopes of a successful chase and Woakes returned to claim two more scalps before a 10th-wicket stand of 47 between Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain delayed the inevitable.

England's total owed much to the work of Root and Morgan, who put on 117 for the third wicket after openers James Vince (33) and Jonny Bairstow (32) had departed. 

A second batting collapse in as many matches followed but Tom Curran provided a degree of momentum in the closing overs, following up his crucial 31 at Trent Bridge with 29 not out from 15 balls.

Curran and Willey could well be battling it out for one slot in England's World Cup squad, but neither could make a notable impression with the ball, returning respective figures of 0-40 from six overs and 1-55 from nine.

Advertisement
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow help England chase down a massive target of 359 runs 
RELATED STORY
Bairstow dazzles as free-scoring England romp to another win
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019: England re-assert why their ODI batting lineup is the best in the world
RELATED STORY
Woakes has no career fears due to 'dodgy knee'
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Kiwis snatch dramatic win over England off the penultimate delivery in the 1983 World Cup
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 2019, 3rd ODI: Preview, key players and probable XI
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why England will win the World Cup and 3 reasons they won't
RELATED STORY
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs in a high-scoring match to take a 1-0 lead in the series
RELATED STORY
Archer keen not to upset World Cup stars after England call-up
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Match Preview & Predicted Playing XI 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI | Today
ENG 351/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 297/10 (46.5 ov)
England won by 54 runs
ENG VS PAK live score
3rd T20I | Today
SA-W 138/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW 139/6 (19.4 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 4 wickets
SA-W VS PKW live score
1st ODI | Today
IRE 210/10 (48.5 ov)
AFG 138/10 (35.4 ov)
Ireland won by 72 runs
IRE VS AFG live score
| 10:00 AM
DBY 253/5 (69.0 ov)
GLA
Day 1 | Stumps: Derbyshire won the toss and elected to bat.
DBY VS GLA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us