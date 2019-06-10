World Cup hero, brutal Broad demolition - retiring Yuvraj Singh's career highlights

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 34 // 10 Jun 2019, 17:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yuvraj Singh reacts to India's 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph

Explosive India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has given bowlers the world over nightmares in a magnificent career.

There would be more than a few who breathed a sigh of relief when the 37-year-old retired from international cricket on Monday.

Yuvraj has also decided to call time on his participation in the Indian Premier League, stating that he wants to "have some fun" playing without so much pressure on his shoulders.

We look back at some of the highlights of the clean-striking left-hander's career, which he resumed at the highest level after bravely winning a battle with cancer.

"After 25 years in cricket I've decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have. Thank you for being a part of this journey” #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/Ez8y49KlH2 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

Maiden Test ton against Pakistan

Yuvraj scored a maiden Test century in only his third appearance in the longest format.

What made his brilliant knock of 112 extra special was that it came against fierce rivals Pakistan in Lahore back in April 2004.

Advertisement

He struck two sixes and 15 fours against an attack that was spearheaded by Shoaib Akhtar and although Pakistan won by nine wickets, Yuvraj had certainly announced himself on the Test stage.

Six sixes in an over en route to World T20 triumph

There will be no bowler with worse memories of charging in at Yuvraj than Stuart Broad.

The England paceman was hit for six sixes in an over by the India star at Kingsmead in the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in South Africa 12 years ago.

Yuvraj brought up a brutal half-century in only 12 balls - a T20 international record that still stands - and India went on to win the title by beating Pakistan.

Inspires World Cup triumph on home soil

There was more international glory for India in 2011, thanks in no small part to Yuvraj.

He was named man of the tournament after inspiring a World Cup triumph in a showpiece that was stage in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The Chandigarh native made a hundred against West Indies, four half-centuries and took 15 wickets, picking up four man-of-the-match awards in a tournament India won by beating Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai.

Beats cancer to make 'emotional' India return

Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer in the same year that he lifted the World Cup on home soil.

He completed three rounds of chemotherapy in the United States in 2012 and incredibly made an international comeback later in the year.

Yuvraj raced to a typically brisk 34 in a T20 encounter with New Zealand in September and described his return as "a big emotional moment".

Career-best demolition of England silences critics

Yuvraj's place in the India ODI side had been called into question before he silenced his critics with a vintage innings against England in Cuttack in 2017.

He smashed 150 from 127 deliveries, a career-best in the 50-over format, and MS Dhoni also cut loose as India racked up 381-6 and went on to win by 15 runs.

Yuvraj rolled back the years with an exhilarating masterclass, hitting three sixes and 21 fours.