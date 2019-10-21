A step in the right direction – Solskjaer sees Man United's draw with Liverpool as a turning point

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool could mark a turning point in his side's campaign.

United looked set to claim a shock victory thanks to Marcus Rashford's contentious first-half goal, only for Adam Lallana to rescue a point for Liverpool late on.

The draw sees United move onto 10 points from nine league matches, though the Red Devils are without a win in all competitions since they overcame Rochdale in a penalty shootout in the EFL Cup on September 25.

Despite airing his frustration at United's failure to hold onto the points, Solskjaer suggested his side can treat the result as a watershed moment in their season.

"A great response from the boys. We know we have a team who work for each other and there's a great atmosphere," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"Maybe this will turn the season. They're disappointed in the dressing room because they know they should have won.

"That's a really good sign for a manager, to see your team disappointed not to beat Liverpool. Our fans can see what's happening. We will get there.

"It's important to get results, it's the only way to grow confidence in what we're doing. A win would have been great but a draw is a step in the right direction.

"Newcastle [1-0 loss] was a low point for us. We've got players coming back from injury and illness and we’ll only improve because more will come back very soon. I'm pleased.

"You can't look too far. You have to win games. We're Manchester United and need to win more games. It was a lost opportunity but we go to the next one."

2 - Ole Gunnar Solskjær is the only manager Jürgen Klopp has faced more than once in the Premier League and failed to beat (P2 W0 D2). Wheelie. pic.twitter.com/oixY0pbHkG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2019

Controversy surrounded United's opener, with Liverpool incensed the goal was not disallowed by VAR for what appeared to be a foul from Victor Lindelof on Divock Origi, though Solskjaer was unsympathetic to the visitors' claims.

"No. It's maybe a slight touch but it's not a clear and obvious error," he said.

"It's still a man's game, with tackles allowed. The [Liverpool] goal was handball so that is a clear one from [Sadio] Mane. We were at the right end of the VAR decisions."

While his manager took the positives, United goalscorer Rashford insisted United had to consider the result as two points dropped, rather than one gained.

"They have gained a point today. We lost two points. It's disappointing because it's such a big game on a big occasion," Rashford told BBC Sport.

"You always think positively as a player. You hope it will start a run for us. We are not in the best position and every point matters. Today we lost two."