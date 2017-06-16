AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma rejects new contract

by Reuters News 16 Jun 2017, 10:52 IST

Football Soccer - Netherlands v Italy - International Friendly - Arena Stadium, Amsterdam, Netherlands - 28/3/17 Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma gestures to fans after the match. Reuters/Michael Kooren/Files

REUTERS - AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has stunned the club by turning down a new contract, CEO Marco Fassone has said.

Donnarumma signed for Milan's youth team in 2013 before making his senior debut in 2015 at just 16-years-old. He went on to become first choice at the club, making 68 appearances over the last two seasons.

The 18-year-old's contract expires next year and his decision to reject a new deal was made on Thursday after talks between the player, his agent Mino Raiola and the club.

"Raiola informed us that Donnarumma has made a definitive decision not to renew the contract with Milan," Fassone said in a statement.

"We were taken by surprise, as we had hoped Donnarumma would be the goalkeeper taking Milan into the future. Naturally, the decision leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, but now we have to go forward."

The Italy international made his under-21 debut in 2015 and was called up to the senior side in 2016.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)