AEK Athens to compensate Bayern fans for high ticket prices

Associated Press
NEWS
News
32   //    14 Dec 2018, 23:50 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Bayern Munich fans are each set to get a 10 euros ($11.30) refund for paying excessive prices to watch their team play at AEK Athens in the Champions League.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel ordered AEK to reimburse Bayern 32,880 euros ($37,200) for the 3,288 tickets sold to away fans for the game in October.

UEFA also warned AEK "for the ticket price violation."

Champions League safety rules say away fan tickets "must not exceed the price paid for tickets of a comparable category" for home fans.

Bayern fans reportedly paid 35 euros ($40) to see their team's 2-0 win, while AEK fans paid 15 euros ($17).

In a similar case last season, Anderlecht was ordered to reimburse Bayern fans.

Associated Press
NEWS
