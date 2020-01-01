Aguero and Sterling benched, ill Ederson ruled out as Manchester City host Everton
Jan 01, 2020 IST
Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling were named among the subs and Ederson left out of the squad entirely due to illness for Manchester City's home Premier League clash with Everton.
City's leading goalscorer Aguero was on target for the 14th time across all competitions this season against Sheffield United last time out, while Sterling lasted 88 minutes of Sunday's 2-0 victory.
Both players were omitted from the starting line-up for the New Year's Day clash with Everton, however, as Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus came in.
Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Bernardo Silva also made way, replaced by Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan, as Pep Guardiola opted for five alterations.
The first City line-up of the decade!
Bravo, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), E Garcia, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne, Jesus
Subs | Carson, Walker, Sterling, Aguero, Angelino, Bernardo, Silva
Ederson was eligible for selection after serving a one-match ban for his dismissal against Wolves last week, but Guardiola confirmed he has been laid low by a sickness bug, meaning Claudio Bravo retained his place.
Everton, who boast a perfect record from their first two matches under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, also made five changes for their trip to Etihad Stadium.
TEAM NEWS!
5 changes
