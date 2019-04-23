Alexander-Arnold happy to support United in Manchester derby

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he will be among the Liverpool fans cheering on Manchester United in this week's derby against the Reds' title rivals Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side play their game in hand at Old Trafford on Wednesday knowing a victory would move them back above Liverpool in the Premier League table.

City have won 10 league games in a row in a relentless run, but Jurgen Klopp's men have kept up the pressure on the defending champions by going unbeaten since losing at the Etihad Stadium on January 3.

Former City midfielder James Milner said he would not be tuning into the Manchester derby as he feels it is "a waste of energy" to wish for his old club to slip up.

Alexander-Arnold's England team-mates Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard could also boost Liverpool's chances of winning their first title of the Premier League era.

But although Reds supporters would not ordinarily find themselves hoping United win, Liverpool-born Alexander-Arnold feels it is a small price to pay.

"It's a funny one," he told reporters. "At this stage of the season you sometimes need to support someone you wouldn't normally like.

"There's no secret, for our ambitions and goals we need a team to do us a favour somewhere along the line.

"On Saturday we all supported Tottenham [against City] and on Wednesday the majority of Liverpool fans I think will want United to get a win.

"Without even saying it they [Rashford and Lingard] know they'll be doing us a massive favour if they get anything.

"With what they're going for and going for the top four, they probably need to get a result. I'm sure it will be a good one.

"I probably will watch it. I don't know if there are any other games on, but I'll watch. It's exciting, but you try not to get too caught up in hoping that City lose."