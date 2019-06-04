Alisson saves against Tottenham dubbed 'an absolute joke' by Robertson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker

Andy Robertson dubbed Alisson's performance against Tottenham in the Champions League final "an absolute joke" as he marvelled at the Liverpool goalkeeper's string of superb saves.

The Brazil international was in fine form at the Wanda Metropolitano, keeping stinging shots from Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen out as Tottenham pressed for a way back into the game after Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool an early lead.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper did not have a shot to save in the first half as Spurs struggled to find their rhythm, but Robertson was grateful that Alisson remained alert when it mattered most as Jurgen Klopp's side claimed a 2-0 win.

"He's the man, isn't he?" Robertson told Liverpoolfc.com. "He's the man.

"It was an absolute joke the way he made the saves and everything.

"He was different class. It's down to him that we kept a clean sheet."

Alisson came under scrutiny at times in 2018-19 when mistakes threatened to undermine Liverpool's decision to spend an initial €62.5million to sign him from Roma.

But he soon hit form and kept 21 Premier League clean sheets to help Klopp's men finish second in an incredibly close title race with Manchester City.

Robertson paid tribute to his performance throughout the season, saying: "A lot was said about Ali when he first came, a lot of pressure on him.

"My God, he's been unbelievable this season."