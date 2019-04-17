Alli and De Bruyne start in Man City v Spurs

Dele Alli in training for Tottenham on Tuesday

Dele Alli has been named in Tottenham's starting line-up to face Manchester City a week on from suffering a broken hand during the first leg of the all-English Champions League quarter-final.

Spurs hold a 1-0 advantage from last Tuesday's meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, when Son Heung-min scored the only goal in the 78th-minute.

The South Korea international will again provide the main goal threat for Mauricio Pochettino's men in the absence of Harry Kane (ankle), although Alli also bolsters his team-mates in that regard after sitting out the 4-0 weekend win over Huddersfield Town and training in a protective cast at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Victor Wanyama will anchor the Tottenham midfield alongside Moussa Sissoko, who excelled in the initial encounter, as England duo Eri Dier (hip) and Harry Winks (groin) are sidelined.

Kevin De Bruyne starts for City, having only featured as an 89th-minute substitute in north London, although Leroy Sane must once again be content with a place on the bench.

Indeed, Sane making way for Bernardo Silva – who missed the first leg with a thigh complaint – is Pep Guardiola's only alteration from the side that won 3-1 at Crystal Palace on Sunday to keep City's Premier League title defence on track.

Fernandinho returns among the substitutes following a minor muscular injury and club captain Vincent Kompany again partners Aymeric Laporte at the heart of the home defence.

