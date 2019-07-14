×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ancelotti expects James negotiations with Real Madrid to take 'a very long time'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    14 Jul 2019, 03:12 IST
Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez
Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez during their time together at Real Madrid in 2014

Carlo Ancelotti expects negotiations with Real Madrid to bring James Rodriguez to Napoli will take "a very long time".

Ancelotti, who worked with James, 28, at both Madrid and Bayern Munich, is keen to sign the Colombia international.

But Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis has told Madrid they will have to lower their demands for James, who is surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu.

De Laurentiis is confident a deal can be struck, however, while Ancelotti has already been in contact with the playmaker.

"James can play in many positions behind the centre-forward," Ancelotti told TV Luna on Saturday after a pre-season loss to Benevento. "He is a number 10 used to playing behind the striker or as a winger, with the tendency to cut inside.

"I sent him a happy birthday message this week. There are negotiations in progress, it's going to take a very long time, but we aren't desperate or anything.

"If it doesn't work out, we'll still be a strong team and might go for a different target."

Napoli have also been linked with Mauro Icardi, who has been told he can leave Inter, but Ancelotti indicated he is satisfied with options in attack that include Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens.

"As for the striker, a modern centre-forward can't just be a finisher now, which is why Arkadiusz Milik is very important for us," the Italian said.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Napoli wait for Real Madrid to lower James valuation
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: James Rodriguez set to reunite with former boss, Carlo Ancelotti
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti hopeful of James joining Napoli
RELATED STORY
Reports: Napoli request Real Madrid to lower James asking price
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti talks up 'true quality' of James and Icardi
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti wants James Rodriguez, confirms Napoli chief De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Arsenal lead Tottenham in race to sign Real Madrid midfielder, Atletico Madrid ready to meet valuation for James Rodriguez, Paul Pogba could hand in transfer request and more Real Madrid Transfer News: July 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Napoli transfer news: De Laurentiis claims Real Madrid's valuation of James Rodriguez is too high
RELATED STORY
It doesn't just depend on me - James Rodriguez waiting on Real Madrid decision
RELATED STORY
Manchester United reject huge player-plus-cash bid from Real Madrid for Paul Pogba, Red Devils have made contact with Chelsea over Bakayoko and more Premier League transfer news, July 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2019
13 Jul IND KOR 08:00 PM India vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow KOR TAJ 08:00 PM Korea DPR vs Tajikistan
16 Jul IND SYR 08:00 PM India vs Syria
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Today SEN TUN 09:30 PM Senegal vs Tunisia
Tomorrow ALG NIG 12:30 AM Algeria vs Nigeria
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
16 Jul SHK NOM 08:30 PM Shkendija vs Nõmme Kalju
16 Jul SAB SHE 11:00 PM Saburtalo vs Sheriff
16 Jul VAL F-D 11:30 PM Valletta vs F91 Dudelange
16 Jul HB HJK 11:30 PM HB vs HJK
Europa League 2018-19
16 Jul BAN CUK 08:30 PM Banants vs Čukarički
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us