×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Arsenal's Bellerin and Tierney return from injury for Under-23s

Omnisport
NEWS
News
125   //    21 Sep 2019, 02:48 IST
bellerincropped
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin

Arsenal full-backs Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney took the next steps in their respective injury recoveries by featuring for the club's Under-23s on Friday.

Bellerin twisted his knee against Chelsea in January and the Gunners have been cautious about rushing him back too quickly.

Tierney, a new signing from Celtic, had been suffering with a groin injury since early August when he was still playing for the Scottish champions.

But both are that bit closer to boosting head coach Unai Emery and the first team having returned to action on Friday, playing 63 minutes each in the 2-2 draw with Wolves.

After the match, Bellerin told Arsenal Player: "After eight long months I'm finally back in the red and white, finally on the pitch.

"It's been a tough period, but we're back, back better than ever. I can't wait to be back at the Emirates."

While neither is expected to play any part in Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa, Arsenal are also in action against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup on Tuesday and travel to Manchester United in the top-flight the following Monday.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 6
FT SOU AFC
1 - 3
 Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI TOT 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Tottenham
Today BUR NOR 07:30 PM Burnley vs Norwich
Today EVE SHE 07:30 PM Everton vs Sheffield United
Today MAN WAT 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Today NEW BRI 10:00 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CRY WOL 06:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow WES MAN 06:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
Tomorrow ARS AST 09:00 PM Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Tomorrow CHE LIV 09:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us