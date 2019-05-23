×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal want to win Europa League for Mkhitaryan, says Mustafi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
286   //    23 May 2019, 19:56 IST
Mkhitaryan cropped
Mkhitaryan has not traveled to Baku amid saftey fears

Arsenal want to win the Europa League for absent team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, says Shkodran Mustafi.

Mkhitaryan opted not to travel to Baku for Wednesday's final against Chelsea amid concerns for his safety due to political tensions between his native Armenia and host country Azerbaijan.

The playmaker sat out a group-stage trip to Qarabag in October and opted to do so again, despite receiving assurances over his safety by Azerbaijan's United Kingdom ambassador.

Mustafi hopes the Gunners can return with the Europa League trophy, suggesting Mkhitaryan's absence has provided them with extra motivation.

"It's a shame for him not to be there, especially as he has often played on the way to the final," Mustafi told Kicker.

"Of course, our team has that in mind: we also want to win for Micki."

Mustafi has been linked with an exit from the Gunners, who are reportedly interested in Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

AC Milan have been touted as a potential destination for the Germany international, but the 27-year-old insists he will remain at Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement

"I don't know where these rumours come from. It's funny, I've been here for almost three years, and after half a year it was suggested I would be moving," said Mustafi.

"I am an Arsenal player and I have contract until 2021. There is no news. If there is, I will announce it and not sneak away."

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea
Advertisement
Emery respects Mkhitaryan decision to miss Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's Mkhitaryan to miss Europa League final in Baku
RELATED STORY
Arsenal star to not be named in Europa League final squad amid political dispute
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Arsenal: UEFA provided 'comprehensive' Mkhitaryan security plan
RELATED STORY
Koscielny slams UEFA after Mkhitaryan withdrawal
RELATED STORY
My blood is blue - Giroud relishing facing Arsenal in Europa League final
RELATED STORY
4 teams which are the favorites to win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: Kante back to training as Chelsea prepare for the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal fume over UEFA's 'unacceptable' Europa League final organisation
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: The staggering bonus Arsenal players will earn if they beat Chelsea in the Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us