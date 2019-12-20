Arteta to Arsenal is almost done, Guardiola confirms

Mikel Arteta is in London to finalise a deal to become the new Arsenal head coach, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Arteta has long been tipped to succeed Unai Emery at Emirates Stadium but the move has reportedly been held up due to disagreements between the two clubs over a compensation package.

However, Guardiola says the man who has been his assistant at City for the past three years is close to becoming the Gunners' new boss.

"Mikel is in London," Guardiola said on Friday. "He is close to doing a deal with Arsenal. That's what I know.

"It's almost done. Yesterday, he didn't train. He didn't train today."

Guardiola also suggested City would not appoint a replacement for Arteta this season, adding: "We stay with the same people that are here."

Arteta spent the final five years of his playing career with Arsenal and Guardiola says he could not stand in the way of the 37-year-old's "dream" of taking charge in north London.

"He decided to move there and when you have dreams you cannot stop it. You have to follow your dreams," Guardiola said.

"Arsenal was a big part of his career. It's one of the best teams in England and I wish him all the best. I'm pretty sure he will do an excellent job."

Interim coach Freddie Ljungberg is expected to be in charge of Arsenal's Premier League game against Everton on Saturday, although it has been suggested Arteta could attend the match at Goodison Park, where he played for six-and-a-half years before his move to the Gunners.

After Everton away, Arsenal's next match is at home to Bournemouth on December 26.