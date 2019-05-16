×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Atletico president Cerezo 'disappointed' by Griezmann decision

Omnisport
NEWS
News
670   //    16 May 2019, 06:12 IST
Griezmann-Cropped
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said he was "disappointed" by Antoine Griezmann's decision to leave the LaLiga club.

Griezmann announced this season would be his last for Atletico, the club he joined from Real Sociedad in 2014.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona despite signing a contract extension with Atletico until 2023 just last year.

A surprised Cerezo said he was saddened by Griezmann's decision to depart the Wanda Metropolitano.

"More than annoyed, I am disappointed. I thought that Antoine had a great future at Atletico, with big titles and big league wins," he told Fox Sports on Wednesday.

"The problem is that everyone thinks in their own way. We respect his decision, I and Atletico fans. We wish him all the luck in the world. One goes and others will come.

"I don't know where he will play, ask him. He can play where he likes.

"This is a surprise, it's a disappointment. If I was his advisor I would have told him to stay here. It's a free life and everyone can do what they think is right."

Griezmann won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana during his five seasons with Atletico.

Advertisement
Cerezo: Griezmann and Messi would be good together – at Atletico
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo has won three Champions Leagues, not five – Atletico president Cerezo hits back at Juventus star
RELATED STORY
Griezmann is '1,000 per cent' staying, insists Atleti president
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Antoine Griezmann leaving Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Antoine Griezmann: Top 3 possible destinations for the departing Atletico star
RELATED STORY
BREAKING: Griezmann announces Atletico Madrid exit
RELATED STORY
You're in my heart - Griezmann thanks Atletico fans as he confirms exit
RELATED STORY
Valverde tells Barcelona fans not to jeer Griezmann
RELATED STORY
No hard feelings against Courtois: Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Board set to offer Lionel Messi a new deal, star attacker returns from injury and more - April 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us