Attack-minded Milan more modern under Giampaolo – Borini

Omnisport
NEWS
News
51   //    28 Jul 2019, 14:52 IST
Marco Giampaolo - cropped
New AC Milan boss Marco Giamapolo

Marco Giampaolo's "complex" ideas have made AC Milan more adventurous than under Gennaro Gattuso, according to Fabio Borini.

Ex-Sampdoria boss Giampaolo took charge at San Siro after his predecessor agreed to a mutual termination in May.

Shortcomings in attack – Milan scored fewer goals than all bar one of the top nine teams in Serie A last season – contributed to club great Gattuso's demise.

But while Giampaolo's reign began with a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup, winger Borini is a firm believer in the new man's methods.

"The coach's ideas of football are different and more complex, but also more fun and engaging for us players," Borini said.

"There isn't a desire to wait for the opposition, we want to get at them from the beginning until the end instead.

"AC Milan sides of the past dominated matches and played on the attack from start to finish.

"I like this mentality because it's offensive and modern. You play further up."

Milan face Benfica in Massachusetts in their second pre-season outing on Sunday.

The Rossoneri have plenty to do ahead of the new campaign as they seek to break into the top four for the first time since 2012-13.

Giampaolo said: "I know where we need to go, the direction we need to head, but a lot of work is needed in terms of attitude, the way the players go about their business and their mentality in order to get to that point.

"This is the most important moment when it comes to building a team.

"The road is mapped out, I've seen great willingness and the lads are working well. No training session has been wasted."

