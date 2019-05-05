×
Augsburg left-back Max 'honoured' by Dortmund interest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    05 May 2019, 16:52 IST
Philipp Max - cropped
Augsburg defender Philipp Max

Augsburg defender Philipp Max is "honoured" to be linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old has been touted as a possible target for title challengers Dortmund, who are believed to be in the market for a new left-back.

Max, under contract with Augsburg until 2022, admits he may have to move away from the WWK Arena to further his career.

Asked specifically about the links with BVB, Max told Sport1: "Not just my name was mentioned in this context, but also 10 other players. 

"I am very far from saying that there is anything to report. But BVB is a very big club and I'm honoured, of course.

"In my first season at Augsburg I played in the Europa League. That was something very special, but of course I want that again. Playing internationally and getting a title is everyone's dream."

Max played a direct part in 14 goals in the Bundesliga last season - 12 of those being assists - to reportedly earn interest from Premier League trio Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. 

But Max believes he has become a more rounded defender by remaining at Augsburg, even though he has laid on just two top-flight goals for team-mates this term.

"The theme [of me leaving] keeps coming up, but I'm just focusing on the here and now," he said. "We have a difficult year behind us and once the season is over, the focus is on recovery. 

"But I've never made a secret to strive for something higher. When this time is, I cannot say. I have a long contract and you have to see what happens.

"I've learned a lot this season. This year, I do not have the same number of assists as I did last season, but I still made a good step forward by surpassing 100 Bundesliga appearances. 

"I improved a lot on the defensive side and that's why it was an important year for me. The right time [to move] is difficult to choose. I let everything come to me and try to do my best."

Bundesliga 2018-19
Contact Us