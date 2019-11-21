Azpilicueta: I wish Mourinho all the best at Tottenham

Cesar Azpilicueta and Jose Mourinho

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta wished former manager Jose Mourinho all the best as Tottenham head coach.

Mourinho was appointed by Spurs on Wednesday, a day after the Premier League club – who are 14th in the table – sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

The Portuguese tactician led Chelsea to three league titles across two spells at the helm, but will now look to salvage their rivals' season.

Mourinho may have joined Chelsea's rivals, but Azpilicueta – who won one of his two Premier League titles under the 56-year-old – sent well wishes.

"I can talk only when Jose was here at Chelsea with us," he told Sky Sports News.

"We won trophies, and now football moves on. I wish him all the best even though he goes to a rival.

"I have good memories with him and I have played many times under him and against him.

"Obviously when we play against each other we both want to win for our teams, but this is football. I wish him well."

Mourinho's first game in charge of Spurs will come against another London club, West Ham, on Saturday.