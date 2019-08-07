×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bale, James left out of Real Madrid's squad for Salzburg friendly

Omnisport
NEWS
News
120   //    07 Aug 2019, 14:12 IST
Bale - cropped
Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez

Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez were both left out of Real Madrid's squad for Los Blancos' friendly against Salzburg on Wednesday.

Unsettled forward Bale was on the verge of a move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning last month, but the proposed deal collapsed.

Bale did not feature in Madrid's last pre-season friendly – a 5-3 win over Fenerbahce on July 31 – having been left out of their squad for the Audi Cup due to illness.

The 30-year-old was spotted golfing, however, while Madrid were in action against his former club Tottenham a day earlier.

It does not appear a transfer is imminent for Bale, with agent Jonathan Barnett previously telling Omnisport his client will remain at Santiago Bernabeu despite a clear breakdown in his relationship with Zinedine Zidane.

Although seemingly being fit for selection, Bale has not been included in Madrid's 20-man squad for the meeting with Austrian champions Salzburg.

Bale is not the only big name to miss out, with James – who has not featured at all in Madrid's pre-season after two campaigns on loan at Bayern Munich – also not included.

Napoli and Atletico Madrid have both declared their interest in the Colombia playmaker, though no breakthrough has yet been made in a deal with either club.

Close-season signings Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao do feature, though Ferland Mendy is out with a hamstring injury.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
FT APO QAR
1 - 2
 APOEL vs Qarabağ
Europa League 2018-19
Tomorrow MAR AZ 10:30 PM Mariupol' vs AZ
Tomorrow NEF BNE 10:30 PM Neftçi vs Bnei Yehuda
Tomorrow HAU PSV 10:30 PM Haugesund vs PSV
Tomorrow LUD THE 11:00 PM Ludogorets vs The New Saints
Tomorrow FEY DIN 11:00 PM Feyenoord vs Dinamo Tbilisi
Tomorrow CSK ZOR 11:00 PM CSKA Sofia vs Zorya
Tomorrow ANT VIK 11:00 PM Antwerp vs Viktoria Plzeň
Tomorrow LOK STR 11:00 PM Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Strasbourg
Tomorrow SAR BAT 11:15 PM Sarajevo vs BATE
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us