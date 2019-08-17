×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barca confirm agreement in place with Bayern for Coutinho loan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    17 Aug 2019, 00:40 IST
coutinho - Cropped
Philippe Coutinho, who looks set to join Bayern Munich

Barcelona have agreed a deal to send Philippe Coutinho on loan to Bayern Munich, according to the club's official spokesman Guillermo Amor.

Coutinho moved to Camp Nou in a reported €160million deal from Liverpool in January 2018 but has struggled to recreate the form he showed at Anfield.

The Brazil international had been linked as a possible makeweight in Barca's attempt to bring back former forward Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Bayern emerged as favourites to land Coutinho and Amor, speaking to Movistar+ prior to Barca's LaLiga opener at Athletic Bilbao, confirmed the move is imminent.

"It's possible to confirm we have an agreement to loan Coutinho to Bayern," he said.

The arrival of Coutinho will further help Bayern offset the departures of club legends Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, with Ivan Perisic having joined on loan from Inter this week.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane had been a target, but Bayern's attempt to pull off a deal was hindered by a serious knee injury sustained by the Germany international.

Barca's agreement to send Coutinho will also cast doubt on their chances of signing Neymar, with the LaLiga champions thought to be pursuing a player-plus-cash deal.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2019-20 Barcelona
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bundesliga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
45' BAY HER
1 - 2
 Bayern München vs Hertha BSC
Today BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
Today BAY PAD 07:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn
Today WOL KOL 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Köln
Today WER FOR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
Today FRE MAI 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Mainz 05
Today BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow EIN HOF 07:00 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow UNI RB- 09:30 PM Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us