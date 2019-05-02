×
Barcelona also led by three against Roma, warns Valverde

Omnisport
NEWS
News
84   //    02 May 2019, 04:28 IST
valverde-cropped
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde warned his Barcelona players against complacency after their 3-0 Champions League semi-final first leg victory over Liverpool, reminding them they led Roma by a three-goal margin before making a calamitous exit just over a year ago. 

The Blaugrauna beat Roma 4-1 at Camp Nou in the first leg of last season's quarter-final but lost 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico as Eusebio Di Francesco's men pulled off a dramatic turnaround, and Valverde is wary of history to repeating itself. 

Luis Suarez scored against his old club to open the scoring before Lionel Messi's second-half brace left Liverpool with a mammoth task if they are to turn the tie around at Anfield next Tuesday. 

Valverde picked out Marc-Andre ter Stegen's save from James Milner's second-half effort and Mohamed Salah's shot against the post as key moments of the game. 

"They have had very clear opportunities," Valverde told Movistar+. "The shot against the post and the stop by Marc. 

"It was a match in which they took control of the game at times and it cost us, but we were victorious against a very strong team. 

"But this is similar to last year, when we were also three goals ahead against Roma." 

Messi's second of the night was his 600th for Barcelona - a spectacular 30-yard free-kick into the top corner that left Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson with no chance. 

Valverde said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner still had the ability to surprise his team-mates. 

"We know what Leo is, but he does not stop surprising us," he added. 

"He has pushed us to the brink [of the final] but we still have to play the second leg." 

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
