Barcelona not more dangerous after PSG triumph, says Madrid boss Zidane

Barcelona will defend their LaLiga lead this weekend after heroics against PSG that Zinedine Zidane feels will not affect the title race.

Barcelona completed the greatest Champions League comeback against PSG

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane does not think Barcelona's historic midweek comeback to dump Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League will have any bearing on the Liga title race.

Luis Enrique's side scored three times in seven minutes to secure a 6-1 win over the Ligue 1 champions at Camp Nou on Wednesday, ensuring they overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit.

Madrid's faltering form – corrected to an extent by a 4-1 win at Eibar last weekend – has allowed Barca to replace them at the summit of Spain's top flight, although Zidane's men have a game in hand.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's match with Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Frenchman insisted bitter rivals Barcelona do not prompt increased fear among his players on the back of their dazzling feat of escapology.

"I don’t think they're more dangerous or anything has changed since the last time we spoke," Zidane said, before breaking into a knowingly wide grin.

"I'm not going to talk about percentages. I am focused on our game on Sunday.

"I'm not here to talk about what happened in midweek."

Madrid enjoyed their own impressive Champions League outing 24 hours before Barcelona, coming from behind at a hostile Stadio San Paolo to repeat their first-leg scoreline of a 3-1 victory over Serie A high-flyers Napoli.

Zidane maintains fighting to defend their European crown will not distract Madrid from their quest to win LaLiga for the first time since 2011-12.

"We have not won the league for quite a few years, maybe five or six years," he added.

"We are really motivated, we want to win this league title. It's difficult to play every three days with the same intensity and energy.

"Rivals also play their part and can make life hard for you. The league is important and we want to win this league title this season

"My players are up for the title race."

Barcelona host Valencia at Camp Nou on Sunday.

