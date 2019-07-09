×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona should ignore past in Neymar pursuit – Puyol

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    09 Jul 2019, 07:40 IST
Neymar-cropped
Former Barcelona forward Neymar

Barcelona should ignore what happened with Neymar in the past as they potentially look to sign the Paris Saint-Germain forward, according to Carles Puyol.

Neymar, 27, is set to leave the Parc des Princes this close season after sporting director Leonardo confirmed the star was for sale at the right price.

The Brazil international left Barca in a world-record €222million move two years ago, but he is strongly linked with a return to Camp Nou.

Former Barcelona captain Puyol, who won 18 trophies with the club, said the past should have no impact on the LaLiga champions' decision.

"In the end, you have to value the present, not so much the past," he said on Monday, via Spanish media.

"If the player is on the market and you need him, you don't have to be thinking about what happened a few years ago."

Neymar has still starred in two seasons with PSG, but both campaigns have been hampered by injuries.

However, Puyol believes the star forward can still deliver plenty for Barcelona.

Advertisement

"Neymar is a great player who can make a difference," he said.

"He's not been able to play his best football [at PSG] because of injuries, but he still has a lot to give to football."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
3 Reasons why Barcelona should not re-sign Neymar 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: 3 alternatives to Neymar who the club should consider 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Barcelona should sign re-sign Neymar from PSG 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 reasons why Barcelona should go for Neymar rather than Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees personal terms with Barcelona, Top Barcelona target agrees move to Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 July 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should not bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Rafinha: I hope Neymar returns to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
LaLiga president: I'd prefer Neymar doesn't join Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona interested in Joao Cancelo, Coutinho not leaving Barcelona, PSG set Neymar asking price and more Barcelona news July 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Marquinhos admits Neymar could leave PSG this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us