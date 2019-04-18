×
Barton denies allegations after Barnsley complaint

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    18 Apr 2019, 16:12 IST
Joey Barton
Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton

Joey Barton has denied all wrongdoing after an alleged incident involving Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel following Saturday's League One match against his Fleetwood Town side.

Barnsley confirmed the club made a formal complaint to the English Football League and Football Association this week, while South Yorkshire Police are also investigating the matter.

A police statement said on Wednesday a man was arrested "on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault" in connection with the incident but has been bailed until next month.

And Barton, who is in his first season as a manager, used social media to maintain his innocence on Thursday.

"With regards to the alleged incident on Saturday following our game against Barnsley, I emphatically deny all the allegations made," Barton wrote on Twitter. 

"Given this matter has not been formally closed, it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment."

Sky Sports News showed footage after the match that appeared to show former Newcastle United, Marseille and Manchester City midfielder Barton attempting to leave the ground in a car before being stopped by police.

Barnsley and Fleetwood did not fulfil post-match media duties after the Tykes' victory moved them back into League One's second automatic promotion place.

