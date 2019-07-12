Bayern forced to 'wait and see' on Sane

Manchester City's Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich have to "wait and see" whether a possible deal to sign Manchester City star Leroy Sane can be agreed, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says.

Sane has long been earmarked as one of Bayern's top choices to replace veteran wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, who left at the end of last season.

President Uli Hoeness and head coach Niko Kovac have spoken highly of the Germany international, who had to battle for a place in Pep Guardiola's starting line-up in 2018-19.

Any potential deal appears a long way from coming to fruition but Rummenigge is nonetheless keeping his ear to the ground in case Sane makes it clear he wishes to move during Bayern's pre-season trip to the United States.

"He wanted to think about his future on holiday. We have to wait and see if something moves on. We are ready," he told Bild.

"The transfer window is open until September 2. Nothing has been decided at all yet. The spatial distance will of course increase [because of the USA trip], but that's no problem at all."

Bayern have also been linked with a bid for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele as they look to bolster their wide options for the new season.

The France international could be sold to accommodate Antoine Griezmann, who is expected to join from Atletico Madrid in the coming days.

However, former Bayern star Lothar Matthaus has advised them against signing Dembele, who went on strike to force a move away from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.