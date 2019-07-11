Bayern Munich advised against Ousmane Dembele chase

Ousmane Dembele has been linked with Bayern Munich

Ousmane Dembele's behaviour at Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona should put Bayern Munich off making a move for the France forward, according Die Roten great Lothar Matthaus.

Recent speculation has left Dembele's future looking uncertain, with Barca seemingly set to sign Antoine Griezmann and rumours over a move for Neymar refuse to go away.

Should either Griezmann or Neymar – or potentially both – come in, Dembele may well find himself further down the pecking order in Ernesto Valverde's squad.

Dembele joined Barca as Neymar's replacement in 2017, though he has struggled with injuries and inconsistent form since his move from Dortmund, who received an initial €105million fee after the player had gone on strike to push through a move.

With Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben – who has since retired – no longer at Bayern, the Bundesliga champions are on the hunt for at least one winger, with Manchester City's Leroy Sane also a target.

Rumours have linked Bayern with a move for Dembele, but Matthaus believes bringing in the 22-year-old – whose attitude has also been called into question during his time at Camp Nou – would be a mistake.

"When I think about the scandals that Dembele caused at Borussia Dortmund and at Barcelona, ​​I see no reason to believe that he would behave differently at Bayern," Matthaus told BILD.

And Matthaus does not believe he is the only one who thinks this way, citing Bayern chief Uli Hoeness' reaction to Dembele's behaviour at Dortmund as another reason to doubt the transfer rumours.

"Uli Hoeness had a clear position against Dembele's strike at Dortmund, and if Bayern pick the player up, they would have a credibility problem," he added.

Dembele scored 14 goals for Barca across all competitions last season.