×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bayern to hold Lewandowski extension talks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    12 Mar 2019, 20:46 IST
Lewandowski-Cropped
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich will hold talks with Robert Lewandowski over a contract extension.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena in recent years, with Real Madrid consistently touted as a possible destination for the Poland striker.

The former Borussia Dortmund star's contract expires in 2021 but, with the three-time Bundesliga top-scorer in the midst of another prolific season, Bayern are keen to tie him down for longer. 

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sport1: "Lewa is one of the best strikers in the world, if not the best number nine in the world right now. We will hold talks, but there is no rush.

"He's simply an ambitious player who'd like to score goals in every game, a player who wants to put his mark on the game. He's a complete professional.

"I've rarely seen anything like it. I've played with many players, but he's always burning with ambition and always wants to win.

"Hence it’s obvious he’s also dissatisfied and feels bad when he's not winning and scoring goals. That's what distinguishes him."

Lewandowski has scored 17 goals in 24 Bundesliga games this season. He became the league's top foreign scorer on 197, surpassing Claudio Pizarro, with a double in a 6-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The 30-year-old admitted in January that, having considered leaving Bayern at the end of last season, he could now play for the club until he retires.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Lewandowski: I could end career with Bayern
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski: Bayern embracing 'hunter' role
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski reaches 100 Allianz Arena goals for Bayern
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski passes Pizarro as Bundesliga's top foreign scorer
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 3 Reasons behind Bayern's ascent to the top of the Bundesliga table
RELATED STORY
Bayern have Lewandowski cover - Rummenigge calm over Wagner sale
RELATED STORY
Kovac rues Lewandowski offside call in Bayern defeat
RELATED STORY
Bayern want to stay top - Kovac defiant after leapfrogging Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Robert Lewandowski: The striker every team wants
RELATED STORY
Ribery future up in the air, says Bayern CEO Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us