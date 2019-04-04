×
Belgium leads FIFA rankings; England above Croatia to No. 4

Associated Press
74   //    04 Apr 2019, 13:52 IST
AP Image

ZURICH (AP) — Belgium stays atop the FIFA rankings and England rises above Croatia, which it defeated in the World Cup semifinals, to reach No. 4 this month.

Two wins in European Championship qualifying games means England swaps places with Croatia, which lost against Hungary last month and is No. 5.

Belgium edges World Cup winner France for the top spot and Brazil remains No. 3.

Uruguay and European champion Portugal trade places at Nos. 6 and 7. Switzerland, Spain and Denmark complete the top 10.

Germany rises three places to No. 13 after scoring a late goal to beat the Netherlands, which drops two to No. 16.

No. 18 Mexico leads CONCACAF teams and the United States is up one place to No. 24.

Iran leads Asian teams at No. 21, and No. 23 Senegal is Africa's best.

Asian champion Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, stays at No. 55.

