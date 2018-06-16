Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Benzema should be at World Cup, not Deschamps - Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic thinks Didier Deschamps was wrong to leave Karim Benzema out of France's World Cup squad.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 20:50 IST
France head coach Didier Deschamps and striker Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema should be at the World Cup and not France coach Didier Deschamps, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Benzema has not played for his country since October 2015, having been investigated in relation to an alleged attempt to blackmail international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet angered the Real Madrid striker by backing Deschamps' selections and saying Les Bleus had settled into a "style of play and we cannot go back".

After France failed to impress in their 2-1 win over Group C rivals Australia on Saturday, Ibrahimovic suggested it showed Benzema would have served France better than the coach.

"For me, it's not normal Benzema is not in the national team," he told beIN SPORTS.

"He's one of the best in the world, he won the Champions League, he plays in Madrid, that he's not in this team has nothing to do with football.

"If the coach has a decision in saying he's not good enough for this team then the coach should not be there, but Benzema should. It's very easy.

"I find it very ridiculous that he's not there because if you want to win, you get winners, and Benzema is a winner."

Benzema has scored 27 goals in 81 appearances for France, including three goals at the 2014 World Cup.

