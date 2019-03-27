Berhalter 'not worried' about Pulisic after Dortmund star limps off in USA win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 27 Mar 2019, 12:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

United States star Christian Pulisic hurt himself in a draw against Chile

United States head coach Gregg Berhalter moved to allay injury fears over Christian Pulisic after Borussia Dortmund attacker hobbled off against Chile.

Pulisic scored before the Chelsea-bound star was forced from the field due to a muscle injury in USA's 1-1 friendly draw in Houston on Tuesday.

After breaking the deadlock inside five minutes for his 10th international goal, Pulisic received treatment and left the BBVA Compass Stadium pitch in the 35th minute – US Soccer describing the problem as a right quadricep injury.

Afterwards, Berhalter – who revealed Pulisic was in the process of undergoing an MRI – told reporters: "I'm not worried.

WATCH HIM WORK! @cpulisic_10 puts away the opener in Houston! pic.twitter.com/SDGPLa6MGt — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 27, 2019

"You look into the why, you do an inquiry of why that's happening, and you make adjustments. He's at a top club, he's going to a top club [in Chelsea].

"We have very high-level medical personnel on our side and we'll get it right."

Pulisic has scored two goals and tallied three assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances for title hopefuls Dortmund this season.

Dortmund will be sweating over the fitness of the 20-year-old, with a top-of-the-table showdown against Bayern Munich looming on April 6.

Advertisement