×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Better for Bundesliga if Bayern Munich don't win title - Arnold

Omnisport
NEWS
News
160   //    09 Mar 2019, 18:04 IST
Maximilian Arnold - cropped
Wolfsburg's Maximilian Arnold

It would be better for German football if Borussia Dortmund pip Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title this season, according to Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold.

Long-time leaders Dortmund opened the door for Niko Kovac's men last Friday after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Augsburg, and the reigning champions took full advantage as they thumped Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1 the following day to pull level on points at the league summit.

Arnold – whose Wolfsburg side travel to the Allianz Arena on Saturday – does not believe a seventh consecutive Bundesliga title for Bayern would be healthy for the game in Germany, and he therefore wants to see Lucien Favre's side triumph this season.  

"If you look at the current situation, I think that Bayern will be champions," he told TZ. 

"But I think that it would be better for the Bundesliga and football in Germany if it was not Bayern. 

"They have won the title six times in a row and for a change it would be good if there is another champion. 

"It will be difficult for Borussia Monchengladbach [who are 11 points behind the leaders]. The only team that can handle it is Borussia Dortmund. With Marco Reus back, Dortmund will get back on track."

Arnold refuted suggestions that the Bundesliga is not competitive enough, pointing to Serie A and the Premier League as other examples of leagues with dominant sides.

Advertisement

"I would not say that the top in Germany is too weak," he added. 

"What about Juventus in Italy or Manchester City in England? There are many factors that make sure that Bayern is where it stands. For example, they buy very well and economic conditions also play a role."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Bayern Munich v Schalke: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018/19, Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & Chelsea to fight it out for £52 million striker
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19, Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Predicted XI and Team News | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Pavard determined to dispel doubts at Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
5 players Bayern Munich want to sign in January
RELATED STORY
Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
10 players Bayern Munich regret selling
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us