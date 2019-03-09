Better for Bundesliga if Bayern Munich don't win title - Arnold

It would be better for German football if Borussia Dortmund pip Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title this season, according to Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold.

Long-time leaders Dortmund opened the door for Niko Kovac's men last Friday after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Augsburg, and the reigning champions took full advantage as they thumped Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1 the following day to pull level on points at the league summit.

Arnold – whose Wolfsburg side travel to the Allianz Arena on Saturday – does not believe a seventh consecutive Bundesliga title for Bayern would be healthy for the game in Germany, and he therefore wants to see Lucien Favre's side triumph this season.

"If you look at the current situation, I think that Bayern will be champions," he told TZ.

"But I think that it would be better for the Bundesliga and football in Germany if it was not Bayern.

"They have won the title six times in a row and for a change it would be good if there is another champion.

"It will be difficult for Borussia Monchengladbach [who are 11 points behind the leaders]. The only team that can handle it is Borussia Dortmund. With Marco Reus back, Dortmund will get back on track."

Arnold refuted suggestions that the Bundesliga is not competitive enough, pointing to Serie A and the Premier League as other examples of leagues with dominant sides.

"I would not say that the top in Germany is too weak," he added.

"What about Juventus in Italy or Manchester City in England? There are many factors that make sure that Bayern is where it stands. For example, they buy very well and economic conditions also play a role."

