Bobic disapproves of Abraham's actions after Eintracht captain charges over Freiburg coach

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 Nov 2019, 06:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham (C)

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic criticised captain David Abraham for barging over Freiburg head coach Christian Streich in a wild Bundesliga clash.

Abraham was sent off after a shoulder charge on Streich, which sparked a mass brawl in stoppage time of Sunday's 1-0 defeat away to Freiburg.

Trailing to Nils Petersen's 77th-minute goal following Gelson Fernandes' red card prior to half-time, Eintracht star Abraham was dismissed in the 96th minute after knocking over Streich on the touchline.

Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo – who had earlier been substituted – also saw red as chaos ensued deep into stoppage time at Schwarzwald-Stadion.

"David Abraham shouldn't do something like that," Bobic said. "His emotions got the better of him and he felt like he was being provoked, but something like that shouldn't happen. There will be consequences for all involved."

Freiburg boss Streich said: "I'm not a particularly vindictive person. He has apologised and the matter is done.

"Football is a contact sport. That was on the wrong side of it, though," he continued. "It was a heated game, we need to calm down, it's done, and not have silly talk about it now. At 54 you can be run over by a young buffalo; you can’t hold yourself against it anymore."

Eintracht coach Adi Hutter added: "Congratulations to Freiburg on the win, the club is playing better than ever. The end of the match got a little hectic.

Advertisement

"Emotions are part and parcel of football. This was our sixth match in 18 days and we put in a good performance, both tactically and in terms of the ground we covered.

"We were the ones building from the back and creating the better chances and could have come away with a point, which would have been well deserved. It's a shame to travel back home empty-handed."