×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Brady: Patriots still have a lot of football to play

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    11 Dec 2018, 06:47 IST
brady-tom-12102018-getty-ftr.jpg
Tom Brady

A one-point loss or a 50-point loss, it is all the same for Tom Brady, who insisted there is still plenty of football left to play after the New England Patriots' heartbreaking loss.

The Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins 34-33 on Sunday following a stunning last-gasp 69-yard touchdown on the road.

Patriots quarterback Brady remembered some of the team's tough losses from the past but remained positive ahead of a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We've had a lot of tough losses over the years. We lost pretty important games," Brady Monday during his weekly interview on sports radio station WEEI on Monday. "What's the difference between losing by 14 down there, losing by 50, or losing by 1? They all count the same.

"Mental toughness is mental toughness. You realise that a lot of things had to go right for them to win, and they did. You know, give them credit. They made some important plays."

Brady broke down New England's road struggles, which continued at Hard Rock Stadium. 

He said the losses in week two against the Jacksonville Jaguars and week three against the Detroit Lions were due to slow starts, while the clash with the Tennessee Titans was because their opponents physically outplayed the Patriots.

But against the Dolphins, Brady said, "We had every opportunity to win that game."

"So it's not [that] I don't think we can win on the road. We've won on the road, played well on the road. We just have to close the deal," he added. 

Advertisement

New England, who are atop the AFC East at 9-4, will have a chance to even their road record in Pittsburgh in week 15.

"We still have a lot of football to play. There was a lot of positives from yesterday's game that we have to kind of use going forward, that we will use going forward. Our whole season is ahead of us, so let's make the most of it," Brady said.

Omnisport
NEWS
Brady addresses Pats' team drama: I'm learning to deal...
RELATED STORY
Tom Brady wants to avoid drama in 2018
RELATED STORY
Patriots emphatically end Dolphins' unbeaten start
RELATED STORY
How to know the best football league in Europe
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL preview: AFC East outlook
RELATED STORY
5 of the biggest compensation packages ever paid to...
RELATED STORY
4 football players who have never received a red card
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: A philatelic visit to the football...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: "I have a lot of memories attached with...
RELATED STORY
5 Liverpool players you have probably forgotten
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
Today PUN GOA 07:30 PM Pune City vs Goa
Tomorrow JAM DEL 07:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
Tomorrow BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us