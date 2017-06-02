Bravo prepared to battle Ederson for Manchester City starting spot

Despite Ederson's imminent arrival at Manchester City, Claudio Bravo is prepared to compete for the number one shirt at the Etihad Stadium.

by Omnisport News 02 Jun 2017, 20:13 IST

Claudio Bravo is hoping for a better second season at Manchester City and is prepared to stay and fight for his place with incoming signing Ederson.

Benfica have agreed to sell Ederson to City for €40million, with Pep Guardiola again looking for a new goalkeeper after bringing in Bravo to replace Joe Hart last year.

The Chile international endured a tough first campaign in the Premier League, losing his place to Willy Caballero, but he welcomes the challenge of 23-year-old Brazilian Ederson.

"My future is still linked to City for a long time," Bravo told AS.

"You always have competition at this level. It happened to me at Colo Colo, in the national team, at Real Sociedad, at Barcelona, at City - all my life has been a competition.

"I knew this was going to be the scenario for a while, but this is not something that worries me. Football is like this at the highest level and more so in these powerful clubs.

"Wherever you look, you have a selection of the best in the world."

22 – Since his Benfica debut (Mar 2016), no GK has kept more clean sheets in the Portuguese Primeira Liga than Ederson Moraes (22). Citizen. pic.twitter.com/Z8aY6FKaOd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2017

And Bravo feels that he was made a scapegoat as City failed to muster a title challenge to eventual champions Chelsea.

"I had two successful seasons at the highest level, and I've just experienced one where we did not achieve what we aimed for from a team standpoint," he said.

"But one thing does not rule out the other. I've always been consistent and persevered on the aims that I set myself. It hasn't been the year that I expected but I hope the next one will be much better.

"Many people think that it was down to adapting but I don't think so. There has been a tendency to link my name with that of the functioning of all the team. I don't want to delve into this.

"The whole team did not function as it should have during certain times of the season, but that is in the past."

Meanwhile, Ederson, who will become the second most expensive goalkeeper of all time after Gianluigi Buffon, does not fear a pressured situation in Manchester.

"I'm ready for the responsibility, as I was to defend Benfica," he told BTV ahead of his move. "I'm very prepared for that."