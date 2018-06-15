Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Brazil star Jesus not focused on Golden Boot

Among the Golden Boot contenders, Gabriel Jesus just wants to contribute for Brazil at the World Cup.

NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018
Brazil star Gabriel Jesus

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus insisted his focus was on helping his team at the World Cup, not winning the Golden Boot.

Jesus is set to start up front for the Selecao, who are among the favourites in Russia and begin their campaign against Switzerland on Sunday.

The Manchester City star would become the first Brazilian since Ronaldo in 2002 to top score at the World Cup if he wins the Golden Boot.

But Jesus said that was not among his focuses heading into Brazil's first game of the tournament.

"Even before we had these options given by Tite [of playing Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Willian up front] I have always been relaxed. I'm very active with or without the ball," he told a news conference.

"Not just because of a formation, but because of everybody on the field.

"About being the top goalscorer, there are so many players. I can't say what other players I am thinking about, of course, but I'm focused on helping the team however I can. Whether that be with goals, or assists, or tackles.

"Our focus is to play for the group and I believe that if the group plays well, individuals will show up."

Jesus is set to be given the starting spot for Brazil despite Roberto Firmino's fine form for Liverpool in 2017-18.

The 21-year-old praised his countryman and said Firmino's performances were a positive for the squad.

"I was already asked about it and I'll make this as clear as possible: it's a benefit for our squad to have two centre forwards who can be starters, as well as in other positions," Jesus said.

"It's a healthy competition that can help us evolve and to have opportunity for all.

"So, I'm very happy that Firmino is helping us and has had a great season, as well as I have. That's so important.

"And I'll always support him if he's playing as well, as he will do."

After meeting Switzerland, Brazil face Costa Rica (June 22) and Serbia (June 27) in Group E.

